What to know before you go to the Dane County Farmers’ Market

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers’ Market is returning to the Capitol Square in downtown Madison for its 50th season this Saturday.

While the weather looks like it will be chilly, there will still be plenty of vendors offering the usual crowd favorites. The market will be up and running from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., but as always, it’s best to go early — organizers recommend going before 9 a.m. for the best selection and smaller crowds.

Here are some other tips and reminders being offered by organizers before you head downtown:

Bringing cash is always a good idea. Some vendors accept card payments, but cash is the best way to pay. If you forget or need to withdraw more, there are multiple ATMs around the square.

Foodshare/SNAP users can use their Quest cards to buy fresh (and local) foods at the market. You can visit the info booth at the top of State Street for more details.

Metro bus routes will detour on Saturday mornings during market season and will run on the outer loop of the square instead of their usual routes.

Pets are not allowed, but service animals are.

Public restrooms are available inside the Wisconsin State Capitol building starting at 8 a.m., including wheelchair-accessible restrooms.

You can stay up-to-date on any changes at the market on their website.

