What to expect tonight as results come in

Site staff by Site staff

While this year’s election will be unlike any other, not knowing who won on election night is not a new thing. Philip Chen, a political science professor at Beloit College, joins Live at Four to break down what you should expect as election results begin to flow in later tonight.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.