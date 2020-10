What to expect during tonight’s debate

Site staff by Site staff

Tonight is the final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The debate features new rules and one of the last chances candidates have to pitch their platform to voters.

Beloit College Political Science Professor Philip Chen joins Live at Four to talk about what to expect from the debate.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.