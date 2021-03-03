What to do in Madison this March

The weather may be teasing us with sunshine and higher temps, but Madisonians looking to mix up their social calendars for the month may need to hold off on the flip flops and shorts for a bit longer. These virtual and outdoor events are a mix of artsy and educational, so you can learn a skill or feed your soul without venturing too far.

SoundWaves: The End of Emergency, March 5

Sound the alarm — the first SoundWaves event of the year is here, and the topic is all things emergence. In combining discussion from historian Ashley Brown, pathobiological scientist Lyric Bartholomay, professor of theatre and drama Baron Kelly and emergency physician Michael Traktman with classical music à la Daniel Grabois, this online event is set to feed the senses.

Virtual Birthday Bash, March 6

It’s the birthday month of local musicians Beth Kille and Erik Kjelland, so they are celebrating in the only acceptable fashion — with live music! This virtual event will feature performances from some of Madison’s finest, including Kerosene Kites, Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, The Mascot Theory, Fallen Roadies and Tyler Durdin.

Freeze for Food, March 6-7

For the first time since 1982, the Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Wisconsin–Madison’s annual Freeze for Food run is being held virtually. In partnering with Open Doors for Refugees, runners and walkers can get complete a 5K or 10K and self-report their times, all while raising money for food security projects helping local refugees.

Curator Conversations: Women and the Military, March 8

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum has a mounting archive of valuable information about those who have served our country, so why not celebrate Women’s History Month with a curator chat? Archivists will retell the stories of women in the military, processed straight from their own diaries, letters and other keepsakes.

Ice Fishing Derby, March 13-14

Fish your heart out on Lake Mendota, regardless of your skill level with the help of the UW Fishing team and Wisconsin DNR. Sign up for an ice fishing lesson — gear and hot cocoa included — and see what you can catch.

2021 UW Poetry MFA Graduates Reading, March 15

This year’s cohort in UW–Madison’s Creative Writing Department will be reading their work as part of the Wisconsin Book Festival’s virtual happenings. Sit back, relax and listen to the musings of Gabriella Balza, Adrienne Chung, Miriam Huettner, Itiola Jones, Alison Thumel and Ajibola Tolase.

Johannes Wallmann Quintet, March 21

Wisconsin composer and pianist Johannes Wallmann will be joined by quintet partners Russ Johnson, Tony Barba, Peter Dominguez and Jon Deitemyer for the third session of the Wisconsin Sound Series. This virtual event will be streamed from the Wisconsin Union Theatre.

Nature’s Best Hope, March 25

As part of the Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ virtual lecture series, entomology expert and author Doug Tallamy will be discussing biodiversity and its decline with climate change. More importantly, though, Tallamy will give a lesson on what we as individuals can do to change that.



