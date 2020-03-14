What the state’s decision to close schools means for families in the Madison Metropolitan School District

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

MADISON, Wis. – The Madison Metropolitan School District will join public and private school districts throughout the state of Wisconsin in not holding classes beginning Wednesday, March 18 and last until at least April 6.

Initially, the district had plans to move spring break up one week, to begin on March 23 and end March 27. Less than 20 minutes before district leaders announced the plan, Governor Tony Evers went one step further.

“We recognize the surreal circumstances and impacts this is having on us,” said Superintendent Jane Bellmore. “We encourage our students to continue to find and create moments of familiarity and maintain other routines as much as possible including communicating with families and staying active.”

Bellmore said the district did not have much time to prepare for this decision, but still has plans in place to deliver lunches and breakfasts for students who rely on free and reduced lunch.

“We will have food drops on a daily basis both lunch and breakfast,” said the District’s Food Services Coordinator. “We have that plan put together and ready to go.”

Bellmore says food will be given out at the same locations it is during summer break.

Despite the district’s plans to allow teachers to assign coursework from home, students won’t be assigned homework, tests, or other coursework during the break. Bellmore said the district has plans to provide books and other resources to students.

MMSD is still working to figure out other unknowns, such as how the district will handle regular childcare, over the next five days.

Should the mandatory cancellation of classes last beyond April 6, it’s possible classes will have to be made up during summer months. Bellmore says those decisions have not been made yet.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments