What President Biden’s presidency means during this historic time

Site staff by Site staff

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States amid a worsening pandemic, economic woes and deep divisions. University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Ken Mayer joins News 3 Now at Noon to share some perspective on this historic moment.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.