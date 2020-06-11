What pools are opening this summer, and what they’re doing to keep you safe

FT. ATKINSON, Wis. – While many city-run pools throughout southern Wisconsin have already announced their plans to stay closed for 2020, some have made the decision to open with precautions in place.

In Jefferson County, Fort Atkinson Family Aquatic Center says it will open Monday, June 15. Changes include limited capacity (300 guests) and limiting guests to two hour increments, organized by a mandatory online signup.

Youth Recreation Coordinator Bret Ketterman says the pool deck, bathrooms and other facilities will be cleaned during 30-minute increments before and after the two hour swim periods.

“In the 27 years, there has been nothing even remotely close to what’s going on now,” he said.

A full list of rules and guidelines can be found on Fort Atkinson Family Aquatic Center’s website, here.

Pools in Rock County will stay closed, save for Edgerton’s community pool, which will open July 1. Similarly to Fort Atkinson, the pool will limit capacity to half (340 guests) and will not offer season passes.

“We will have someone who’s only job will be monitoring social distancing,” said Edgerton City Administrator Ramona Flanigan. “So we’ll be monitoring and enforcing social distancing as best we can especially outside the pool.”

Other Rock County communities like Janesville and Evansville have said their pools won’t open for the summer, while Beloit has not made a decision.

“I think the decision here was based on the fact our pool director has 30 years of experience, she’s a teacher, so she comes to this with a lot of experience,” Flanigan said.

In Dane County, communities like Sun Prairie, Monona and others have said pools will not open. In Middleton, a city pool has opened, but those in charge were not willing to provide News 3 Now with precautions put in place. On Thursday, Madison’s Goodman pool announced it would open sometime in early July, with more details to follow.

