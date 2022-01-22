What overturning Roe v. Wade would mean for Wisconsin

It's the 49th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision

by Christina Lorey

Courtesy: Planned Parenthood

MADISON, Wis.– 49 years after Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion access across the United States, some fear the ruling won’t remain in tact for its 50th anniversary.

If Roe is overturned, Wisconsin is one of 21 states where abortion would once again become a crime.

“A lot of people don’t realize, because these statutes are not written by medical personnel, they’re very difficult to interpret medically,” said Dr. Allie Linton, who’s been working as an OB/GYN for eight years, four at Planned Parenthood Wisconsin.

Linton is worried about what reversing Roe v. Wade would mean for her patients, who she helps with a range of health concerns: from questions about contraception and sexual health to annual exams.

“I had a patient a couple nights ago when I was on call come in with bleeding and cramping,” Linton recalled. “She just wanted help for what was very clearly a miscarriage, but, the way the law is written in Wisconsin, physicians would have to be concerned about providing the appropriate care for a patient.”

“I’m sure a lot of people are tracking what’s happening in Texas,” explained Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President Tanya Atkinson. “Our abortion ban is worse.”

Atkinson is referring to Wisconsin’s criminal ban on abortion, which would once again take effect if Roe is overturned.

According to Atkinson, the law provides no exceptions for rape, incest, or health of the pregnant person. She calls it “archaic” and says most people agree, citing the most recent Gallup poll which showed 80% of Americans believe abortion should be legal under some or all circumstances.

Atkinson encourages anyone who is concerned to contact their state representative and ask them to repeal the abortion law on Wisconsin’s books.

Click here for more information on abortion access in Wisconsin.

