What Message Are We Sending Our Kids?

If you have a child in school and that child is exposed to someone who has the Covid-19 virus, here’s what will happen: Your kid will be sent home and told to quarantine for 14 days.

If you are a United States Senator from Wisconsin and you are exposed to the Covid-19 virus, here’s what will happen: You will attend a fund-raiser and rake in a lot of money.

If you are the President of the United States and you are exposed to the Covid-19 virus, here’s what will happen: You, also, will attend a fund-raiser surrounded by your most ardent supporters, few of whom will be wearing masks because, after all, you’re the president and they don’t wish to insult you.

We have this world-wide pandemic that has already killed 210,000 Americans and sickened more than seven million and the Republican leadership of this country absolutely refuses to take it seriously.

President Trump is in the hospital receiving numerous treatments previously offered either to no one or to people on death’s door and what does he do? He orders up a Secret Service SUV so he can drive around and wave at his unmasked supporters.

If his staff were to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the Secret Service agents who shared the car with him should not be in quarantine for 14 days.

One of Trump’s supporters, Corey Lewandowski, argued that the agents volunteered for the task so they knew they were taking a risk.

Perhaps so, but shouldn’t a “leader” be a bit more solicitous of the agents who volunteer to risk their lives to save his? Trump’s indifference to the risk he poses others, whether in a limousine or at a fund raiser in New Jersey, was on display bigly over the weekend.

To be clear, I’m not so sure former Vice President Biden, who shared an unmasked debate stage with Trump a week ago really ought to be traveling around the country, either. But, as the president so aptly described, Biden wears “the biggest mask you ever saw” and abides by local health restrictions.

The president, on the other hand, is pretty much a Typhoid Mary of coronavirus. Every day we get new reports of someone close to him being diagnosed with the virus. Monday morning, his press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, reported she has tested positive and will go into quarantine.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who helped Trump train for the debate and who is, ahem, obese, is now in the hospital. I think at last count no fewer than nine of Trump’s close associates tested positive. It’s a real mess.

But, at least our kids, either at home doing remote learning or at home in quarantine, can tune in the news and see examples of true “leadership.”

