What Madison arts venues are remaining open, closed in light of the coronavius

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Many large scale events like South by Southwest have been canceled in light of the concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19. In Madison, some events at venues are to be continued as planed, whereas programming at other venues will be cancelled.

FPC Live, which books concerts for Majestic, The Sylvee, The Orpheum and High Noon Saloon, released statements on all four Facebook pages of the venues stating that events are going to continue as scheduled. If there are changes to individual shows, the venue will let ticket holders know through email and it will also be posted on social media.

“There is nothing more important to us than the health, safety and happiness of every person who comes through our doors,” the post says. “We are taking additional precautions at this time to ensure that the well-being of our patrons, employees and artists remains our absolute top priority.”

The venues are going to work to diligently clean the facilities and disinfect the venue and individual seats following the events.

The Overture Center for the Arts, which is currently hosting the Broadway musical “Wicked,” is also monitoring the impact of the coronavirus.

“Our top priority is always the health and safety of our performers, volunteers, staff and guests,” a statement reads on its website. “We are following the lead of our public health officials, implementing their recommended strategies.”

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is keeping its galleries and the Museum Store open, but the museum canceled opening events for “Uncommon Accumulation: The Mark and Judy Bednar Collection of Chicago Imagism” originally planned for Friday. Education programs this weekend are also canceled.

MMoCA says in a release they are taking additional steps to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, including providing hand sanitizer at key locations throughout the museum.

As the Chazen Museum of Art is part of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and campus remains open, the museum itself is staying open. To help lessen the risk to the community, the Chazen is canceling all public programming at the museum from March 14 through April 12.

UW Cinematheque, which is also part of UW–Madison, is cancelling all programs through April 12 as well.

UW–Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music canceled several concerts in March and April.

University Theatre canceled performances of “The Wolves” April 9-19. Performances slated for April 23-26 have been postponed and will be reevaluated in early April.

This list will be updated as Madison Magazine learns more.

