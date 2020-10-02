What happens now that Trump has COVID-19? UW political science professor explains.

Site staff by Site staff

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Enghoff they will continue campaigning after both testing negative. At this point the vice presidential debate scheduled for next Wednesday, Oct. 7 is still on. So what does this mean for the president? David Cannon, department chair of the UW-Madison political science department, explains.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.