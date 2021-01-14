What color terrace chair are you? Find out more about your personality

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter, Stephanie Fryer

Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Many of us are dreaming for warmer weather as we prepare for more snow in southern Wisconsin on Thursday.

A popular spot to soak in the sunshine in Dane County is at the UW-Madison Memorial Terrace, a place known for its iconic and colorful seating.

Now there’s a quiz to answer a very important question: what color terrace chair are you?

The Wisconsin Union put the quiz together on Buzzfeed. It asks questions related to your preferred study spot, the best season to be at the terrace, your favorite area, and your favorite treat.

Answers include Sunshine Yellow, Allis Chalmers Orange, or John Deere Green.

