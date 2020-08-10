What are you seeing? Report storm damage here

GRANT COUNTY – A tornado warning is in effect for Grant, Green and Lafayette counties.

Downed trees and power lines have been reported in Platteville and Potosi.

A shed was damaged in Lancaster. Power outages are also being reported in Lancaster.

If you know of any reports of storm damage please email tips@channel3000.com.

You can also share any photos of videos with us on social media.

#LIVE: Grant County is under a tornado warningMore info: https://bit.ly/3kyUnXW Posted by News 3 Now / Channel 3000 on Monday, August 10, 2020

