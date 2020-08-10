What are you seeing? Report storm damage here
GRANT COUNTY – A tornado warning is in effect for Grant, Green and Lafayette counties.
Downed trees and power lines have been reported in Platteville and Potosi.
A shed was damaged in Lancaster. Power outages are also being reported in Lancaster.
If you know of any reports of storm damage please email tips@channel3000.com.
You can also share any photos of videos with us on social media.
