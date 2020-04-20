What are you planning on doing with your stimulus money? We did man-on-the-street interviews to find out

Some are donating, some using it for future traveling, some are saving

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — As more and more people start seeing their $1,200 roll in from the government, we were wondering how people were planning on using that money. We went to the streets of Madison to find out.

These were the answers we got:

“I’m just retiring this month so it will come in handy.”

“Going to pay my tuition fees.”

“We missed our trip to Portugal. So we will have another one.”

“I’m a travel food journalist so I’m using $400 to fund a trip.”

“I am planning on doing some online shopping and probably saving some for when I can travel.”

“There’s always just the main bills that you gotta pay. Groceries come in handy too.”

“I’m going to just pay bills with it, nothing fun.”

“I don’t know maybe I’ll pay my taxes or something.”

“Putting it in the bank and maybe just doing nothing at all right now. Saving it.”

Regardless of how you choose to spend (or not spend) the money, it’s called a stimulus fund and it’s up to you what you plan on stimulating financially.

If you are someone who wants to donate the money, there are many local charities, non-profits and community organizations that could use the money right now. Consider donating to a local food bank, homeless shelter, etc. They would certainly appreciate the generosity.

