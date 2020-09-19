‘What a devastating loss’: Gov. Evers tweets condolence in death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tweeted Friday that the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to metastatic pancreatic cancer Friday was “a devastating loss.”

Evers called Ginsburg a “stalwart public servant who spent her life working to hold our country accountable for our promises of equity, equality, truth, and justice.”

Justice Ginsberg was a stalwart public servant who spent her life working to hold our country accountable for our promises of equity, equality, truth, and justice. What a devastating loss. https://t.co/EKGG7xHtDX — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dubbed the "Notorious R.B.G.," died on Friday. https://t.co/MDfKlwpSaR — News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) September 19, 2020

Her death — just over six weeks before Election Day — is likely to set off a heated battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate, and the Republican-led Senate should confirm, her replacement, or if the seat should remain vacant until the outcome of his race against Democrat Joe Biden is known.

