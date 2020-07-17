‘We’ve learned so much’: Hospitals plan in case of increase in hospitalizations

Madalyn O'Neill

MADISON, Wis. – As COVID-19 cases trend upward in Dane County, Madison hospitals say it’s possible hospitalizations will rise, as well.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer at UW-Health, said that before the recent spike, it seemed the curve was flattening and data was reassuring.

“Unfortunately, the last couple of weeks has been a different story, with cases really increasing at a rapid rate,” Pothof said. “Thankfully, that hasn’t transcribed into large increases in inpatient volume, at least not today, but that worries us, because in other states where we watched them have more cases, those hospitalizations lagged, but then they did happen, and now some of those systems are strained.”

State Department of Health Services data shows a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in south central Wisconsin over the past couple weeks, but Pothof said it’s too early to say if that will reflect an upward trend.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Veronica Scott-Fulton said the hospital has less than 10 COVID-19 patients currently, but that’s an increase since a large drop in volume early on.

“Because of what has happened in the past, we’ve learned so much,” Scott-Fulton said, referring to how to best care for COVID-19 patients. “Daily, we’re trying to figure out if we need to figure out a unit, who’s on that unit — what nurses, staff and doctors, where will that unit be located and what is its capacity, along with what supplies are needed and equipment.”

She said she feels their daily briefings have them prepared in case of a surge, along with plenty of personal protective equipment.

“Another thing we’ve seen is the severity (in patients) is not as high, because of the testing,” Scott-Fulton said. “People are getting in earlier and sequestering themselves.”

Still, health officials stress we’re not out of the woods yet.

“If anything, we’re heading a little bit into the darker part of the woods now,” Pothof said. “We’re in a rough situation.”

Hospitals are fuller because non-emergency, nonessential procedures have resumed, but Pothof said they’re better equipped to handle a potential rise in hospitalizations than they were in March. UW-Health officials now plan which procedures they could postpone to create a higher capacity with more precision.

“We have a good plan in place, but urge people to take those measures so we don’t have to test it out,” Pothof said.

He points to mask-wearing, good hygiene and social distancing as three things “we really live and die by.”

“We’re hopeful we can make an impact on what we’re seeing now as far as suppressing the disease, so we don’t get to the point where instead of big reports of positive cases, the big report is the number of record-breaking deaths in the state,” Pothof said. “I’d just like to not get there.”

According to the Dane County Executive’s Office, the Alliant Energy Center is still being held as a potential field hospital in case hospitals request that, although there has been no formal request to develop one yet.

