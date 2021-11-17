We’ve done all your Thanksgiving meal research so you don’t have to

Cooking for Thanksgiving can be stressful — nobody wants dry meat or bland stuffing — and we get it. Instead of being stuck in your kitchen for hours, here are 18 options for Thanksgiving dinner that are already cooked and prepared so you don’t have to do the work.

Beef Butter BBQ

Standing by the oven waiting for the turkey to roast completely is time-consuming, to say the least. Pick up a hot, smoked turkey on Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. from Beef Butter BBQ for $85 — only $10 more than picking it up cold in advance of or after the holiday. It is also selling brisket, double smoked ham and white cheddar mac and cheese. 3001 N. Sherman Ave.

Bloom Bake Shop

Everyone has different food preferences and tolerances, but Bloom is offering an item for just about everyone with a sweet tooth. It has numerous vegan and gluten-free dessert options, including Dutch apple pie, maple pecan tart and creamy pumpkin ginger tart, which is topped with a salted caramel drizzle. Other items include classic pumpkin pie, salted caramel walnut streusel apple pie and chocolate cream pie with Chantilly whipped cream. Pick up Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, 1851 Monroe St.

Cadre

Cadre is offering a full French-inspired Thanksgiving feast with its version of the holiday favorites. Try the turkey ballotine, turkey stuffed with Campari and apple sausage, rolled and cooked sous vide. Cadre also has you covered with sauce, gravy, shared plates and side dishes — not to mention an apple crumble for dessert. All meals are packed and just need to be heated. Preorder through Nov. 18, pick up Nov. 24, 2540 University Ave.

CIRC

There are two ways to celebrate with CIRC this Thanksgiving, with a to-go option as well as a buffet-style Thanksgiving lunch held in the restaurant. The to-go option features brown butter sage roasted turkey and mushroom sherry gravy, with apple and pumpkin pies available to order separately. The buffet lunch will include everything from the to-go list, plus extra plated entrees like maple baked salmon and madras-marinated fried tofu. Preorder in advance for to-go meal, pick up Nov. 24, dine-in option available Nov. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The Madison Concourse Hotel, 1 W. Dayton St.

The Edgewater

Similar to CIRC, The Edgewater will offer both a to-go option for your Thanksgiving dinner, along with a brunch and dinner held at the restaurant. You might have to do a little more cooking for this to-go organic 10-12-pound turkey brined and seasoned on a bed of aromatic herbs and vegetables, but instructions are included with your order. Reservations have already filled up for dinner service, but call ahead for a chance to get a spot for brunch. Preorder in advance to pick up Nov. 23-24, brunch dine-in option Nov. 25, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 1001 Wisconsin Place

Essen Haus

It’s time to feast — Essenhaus-style. Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, yams, cranberry sauce, mixed vegetables, dinner rolls and pies. All participants get their beverage of choice with coffee, tea, milk or soda. Reservations are required and must be made five days in advance, 514 E. Wilson St.

Graze

Right by the Capitol, Graze is best known for its nice ambience and delicious food. But come Thanksgiving time, the restaurant also has some great desserts to choose from. Indulge in its caramel apple or hickory nut pie, or opt for a classic pumpkin cheesecake. $35 per dessert, order online at least two days before pickup, pickup opens at 5 p.m. between Nov 16-20 and Nov 23 and 24, 1 S. Pinckney St.

Heritage

Heritage Tavern is accepting preorders for its annual Thanksgiving to-go feast. This year features juniper- and herb-roasted turkey with rosemary-roasted fingerling potatoes. Add on a dozen brioche buns or deviled eggs to make your meal a hit with everyone. Preorder in advance to pick up 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24, Heritage Tavern, 131 E. Mifflin St.

Hubbard Avenue Diner and Monty’s Blue Plate Diner

These two Food Fight restaurants have teamed up to create comforting Thanksgiving Dinners ready to reheat. Meals are priced for one, two, four or six people with all the classics like roasted turkey and cranberry sauce. There is also a vegetarian option that features veggie loaf and ginger cashew sauce. You can also order extra pies or dinner rolls to make sure Thanksgiving leftovers last a week. Preorder through Nov. 21, pick up Nov. 24, Hubbard Avenue Diner or Monty’s Blue Plate Diner

HyVee

HyVee is selling many options for groups of all sizes. Get the honey-glazed spiral ham feast for up to 12 people or a smaller brunch kit. It’s also selling a “Turkey Bundle Pleaser, Prime Rib Party Pack,” and “Brown Sugar Spiral Ham” for up to eight people. Add some turkey or beef gravy, french rolls and four different desserts —apple, banana cream, french silk or pumpkin pies. Prices vary, multiple locations

L’Etoile

After a successful 2020 Thanksgiving meal event, L’Etoile is back in 2021 to offer a dinner to feed five. It is offering turkey roulade, apple and sage stuffing, marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes and a choice of dessert. Preorder in advance, pick up Nov. 24, 1 S. Pinckney St.

Liliana’s

The NOM NOM NOM Basket is back at Liliana’s this Thanksgiving, partnering with 18 local farms and producers for ingredients to make the baskets. Liliana’s is also partnering with Little John’s to offer baskets for those experiencing food insecurity. A $100 donation would pay for another family’s meal. Along with turkey, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available as well. Preorder in advance to pick up Nov. 24, 2951 Triverton Pike Drive, Fitchburg

Mad City Chefs Meal Kits

Mad City Chefs combines health and convenience with its prepared meals, but this Thanksgiving you’ll have the opportunity to cook it yourself. Its vegetarian meal kit includes cranberry brie puffs along with an heirloom carrot and mushroom tart, sweet potatoes, a salad and housemade rolls. Replace the tart with two cornish hens for an omnivore meal kit. Food can be delivered, orders must be placed by Nov. 18.

Pasture and Plenty

Try the Pasture and Plenty freshly baked dark chocolate cream pie — a dessert people with gluten allergies can eat. This nine-inch pie, made with a gluten-free oat cookie crust and topped with vanilla Chantilly cream, serves between six and eight people. Other delectables created in partnership with Tart Baked Goods include a Wisconsin plum and olive oil upside-down cake, a frozen and ready-to-bake pumpkin spice coffee cake and fruit pies. In addition to the sweets, Pasture and Plenty is offering take-and-bake meals with a turkey and the sides, just the sides and lasagna for those who don’t want turkey. Pies must be ordered by Nov. 17 to pick up Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m; Place orders by Nov. 21 for pick-up Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 2433 University Ave.

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies

There is more than just pizza on the menu from Salvatore’s this Thanksgiving. They are offering a meal for four which includes their house-smoked turkey breast, garlic herb mashed potatoes with gravy and your choice of an apple or pumpkin pie. For vegetarians, Salvatore’s is also offering an option that includes vegetarian meatloaf with mushroom gravy. Add a bottle of wine or a charcuterie platter to your order to round out dinner. Preorder in advance to pick up Nov. 24, all three Salvatore’s locations

Wisconsin Union

The Wisconsin Union is once again offering Thanksgiving meals that can feed up to a family of six. There are turkey, ham and vegetarian options for personal meals which also include mashed potatoes, herbed green beans and carrots, housemade cranberry relish, fresh dinner rolls and choice of pumpkin, pecan or fudge bottom pies. The family meal includes four pounds of turkey meat and plenty of sides. Preorder through Nov. 17, pick up Nov. 24, 800 Langdon St.

Willy Street Co-Op

Order a turkey from Willy Street Co-op before they fly out the door. (We know turkeys can’t fly, but you get the point, they’re going quickly this season). Preorder by Nov. 18, pick up starting Nov. 20

Vicki Cookies

Vicki’s holiday cookies ran out fast, but that only means one thing — they’re absolutely delicious. Head to Madison Night Market on Nov. 18 to get some of these cute cookies. Vicki Cookies is also selling some $20 TV dinner sets with six cookies, buttercream “mashed potatoes” with caramel “gravy” and sixlet candy “peas.” $20, Nov. 18, Madison Night Market