‘We’ve been very busy’: WI DWD fields thousands of calls as laid off workers seek unemployment benefits

MADISON, Wis. – As the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports about a dozen mass layoff notices from businesses statewide Monday, its secretary is sharing the best ways for those affected to get unemployment benefits.

To deal with the influx of laid off workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, an emergency order from Governor Tony Evers waives the requirement for applicants to do four job searches a week to receive benefits.

“We’ve been very busy,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “I think last week, we had Friday north of 17,000 initial claims filed. For reference, the Sunday before that was 1,500.”

That wave of Wisconsin residents hoping for unemployment benefits isn’t expected to stop, especially with recent mass layoffs announced, including 120 workers at the Best Western Premier Park Hotel.

“If you’ve been let go … due to COVID reasons, if the company shut down or slowed production, if folks have been laid off without cause, then unemployment could be an option for you,” Frostman said, adding that the sooner those laid off can apply for unemployment, the better – something many aren’t hesitating to do.

“Our call center was flooded with calls this morning,” Frostman said. “Within the first 15 minutes, between 8 and 8:15 a.m., we had 19,000 calls coming through.”

Frostman said even with the call center back up and running after being down briefly from all the calls, it’s still best to try to apply online before calling.

“Our website is an excellent resource,” he said. “We’ve got really thorough, frequently asked questions answered.”



At a press conference Monday, local leaders encouraged those applying for benefits to stay home to help stop the spread.

“I want people to know, as many are needing to turn to food share and to unemployment benefits, that you do not have to go to the job center to apply for those,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Unemployment and food share are available to be applied of online and over the phone, so you can do that in a safe way from your home.”

Frostman said for those who do qualify, the best case scenario is $370 a week, “which isn’t a ton, but certainly helps.”

The Unemployment Trust Fund has about $2 billion, and how long it lasts depends on the length of the pandemic and how many people apply, according to Frostman. He added that the federal government may step in if the fund runs out.

