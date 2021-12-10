‘We’ve been ready for a while’: Madison Streets Division crews detail plans for winter weather response

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — With a chance for accumulating snow quickly approaching for many Wisconsinites, cities throughout the area are gearing up to keep the roads as safe as possible.

“We’ve been ready for a while, it’s just a matter of waiting to see what the weather throws our way,” Madison Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson said.

In fact, the city’s Streets Division is usually ready for winter weather by Halloween, if not earlier, according to Johnson.

While Madison isn’t expected to get hit with as much snow as some areas north of Dane County this weekend, there is still a chance for some accumulation Saturday morning. Johnson said as soon as snow starts to stick to the roads, city plows will be out to clear it.

RELATED: ALERT DAYS: Winter storm just hours away from impacting Wisconsin

Johnson said plows will only be used on the city’s salt routes, which encompasses roughly half the traffic lanes in Madison, including highly traveled roads and streets near schools and hospitals. Residential roads only get plowed if there are 3 or more inches of accumulation.

“What winds up happening on the residential areas is they’ll get a hard pack of snow on them, it’s snow and ice that sort of builds up throughout the winter,” Johnson said. “It’s safe to drive on but it can be a little slick so we will put sand down if we need to on those side streets.”

As winter weather approaches, Johnson said it’s also important to remember that during the winter “wet roads can be slippery roads too,” which is why it’s important to drive carefully.

More information about the city’s winter preparedness and snow plowing efforts is available online.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.