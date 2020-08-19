‘We’ve all felt the impact’: Rep. Pocan addresses mail slowdown as Wisconsin joins multi-state lawsuit

Madalyn O'Neill by Madalyn O'Neill

MADISON, Wis. – As a slowdown in mail services is affecting our area, leaders are calling for change.

“I have totally seen the effects of the mail slowdown,” said Browen Dosch, who is a LuLaRoe retailer selling women’s clothing. “When I take packages to the post office, they’re not scanned for days at a time.”

Dosch said the packages she sends to her customers have been delayed or even lost. Her concerns are echoed across the country.

“It’s been hard,” she said. “I know it’s not their fault, because they’re horribly understaffed and not allowed to work overtime.”

“Certainly, we’ve all felt this impact.” U.S. Representative Mark Pocan said at a press conference at Madison’s main post office Tuesday. “I think this has been the No. 1 constituent issue in our district for the last three weeks, and I’m guessing it has been for every member of Congress.”

“It’s a manufactured problem and it only serves to create this stress in our postal service,” said Bob Kaspar, retired president of Branch 507 of the National Association of Letter Carriers. “We can’t dismantle the postal service like the Postmaster General wants to just because there’s an economic downturn.”

In a reversal, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday that a number of operational changes associated with the mail disruption, such as removing mail-sorting machines, would be suspended until Nov. 3 “to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.” DeJoy also said that “overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed.”

“Words are cheap,” Pocan said. “We need to do something stronger than what the Postmaster General did today.”

Pocan said the House of Representatives will vote on a bill blocking the organizational changes and allocating $25 billion to the USPS. Saturday. President Donald Trump has said he opposes funding to USPS because he doesn’t want to see it used for mail-in voting this November.

At the same time, Wisconsin is joining a multi-state lawsuit pushing back against the changes at USPS.

“A lot of voters are going to be using mail-in ballots this year,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “Making sure that the postal service continues to operate effectively is going to help make sure our election takes place effectively.”

Kaul said the Postmaster General’s announcement halting changes Tuesday is a significant step in the right direction, but the multi-state lawsuit will continue.

“We want to make sure we understand exactly what this suspension means and that there aren’t going to be other harmful changes,” he said. “Secondly, there have already been some harmful changes.”

“It’s having a lot more effect than just Donald Trump trying to affect the election,” Pocan said. “When a veteran can’t get their medicine from the VA in the mail, that’s bigger than just the chaos he’s trying to create. When businesses that are already hurt because of COVID-19 can’t get a package delivered in a timely manner and people don’t buy from them, that’s having a ripple effect.”

Dosch hopes issues are addressed so things can go back to normal.

“I’d like the delays to stop,” she said. “I’d like it to go back to the way it was like a year ago when I was getting my mail on time. Customers were getting their mail on time.”

