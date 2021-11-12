Weston, Wonewoc-Union Central schools moving to virtual learning

by Logan Reigstad

CAZENOVIA, Wis. — Two rural school districts in southwestern Wisconsin are shifting back to virtual learning in the coming days, citing effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a note on its website, the Weston School District said it will move to virtual learning Friday through November 23 “due to the number of staff shortages COVID has brought on as well the number of other illnesses spreading through the school.”

Sports practices and games have been paused through November 26.

Weston students are slated to return to the classroom in person on November 29 after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Wonewoc-Union Center School District, meanwhile, will begin virtual learning on Monday, citing 15 active COVID-19 cases within the district. Teachers will spend Friday preparing for virtual classes, while students will not have in-person or virtual classes.

Half of the district’s first- and second-graders were already out of the classroom quarantining or due to positive cases, the district said in a video on its Facebook page Thursday morning. At least one student in every grade except kindergarten, third, eighth and twelfth has an active case of COVID-19.

Sporting events are canceled and the musical has been postponed, the district said.

Students will return to classes in person on November 30.

