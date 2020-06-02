Westbound lanes along Beltline reopen following closures due to protesters

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A group in Madison protesting over the death of George Floyd caused rolling closures throughout the Beltline’s westbound lanes Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Madison police said the protesters began at John Nolen Drive at about 2:15 p.m. and eventually made their way toward Highway 51 and Middleton.

Traffic disruptions on West Beltline Highway now extending toward Middleton. Again situation is fluid with traffic lanes opening and closing based on safety. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) June 2, 2020

Officials said the situation was fluid, with some protesters walking and others driving in vehicles. Authorities closed and reopened the lanes as a safety measure.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said all lanes have reopened as of 3:34 p.m.

