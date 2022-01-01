Westbound lanes of I-94 back open outside Lake Mills following crash

by Kyle Jones

LAKE MILLS, Wis. – The westbound lanes of I-94 are back open outside Lake Mills following a crash.

According to WisDOT, the incident occurred just after 6 p.m. Friday. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials handled the crash.

The lanes were closed for just under two hours. No further information has been released.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.