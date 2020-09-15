Westbound Highway 14 blocked in Iowa County

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

elvis santana/freeimages.com

ARENA, Wis. — All lanes of westbound Highway 14 in Iowa County are blocked by a crash, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A crash was reported around 8:05 a.m. on Highway 14 at Hayward Crossing Road in Arena. All of the westbound lanes are blocked.

Drivers can head north on Hayward Crossing Road to West Helena Road to get back onto Highway 14, according to WisDOT.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.