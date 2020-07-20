Westbound Beltline at I-39/90 interchange to close Tuesday, Wednesday nights for construction

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 12/18 westbound at the I-39/90 interchange will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday nights to allow construction crews to install girders for the new I-39/90 northbound bridge.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night and 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday night, drivers must use alternate routs to avoid the closure.

The westbound Highway 12/18 ramp to I-39/90 will still be accessible, according to an incident report.

More information about the Beltline and I-39/90 interchange project is available here.

