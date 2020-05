West Washington Ave. closed along Brittingham Park for weapons violation

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A portion of West Washington Avenue is closed Sunday night due to a weapons violation.

According to Dane County Dispatch, officials responded to a call at 6:02 p.m.

West Washington Avenue is closed along Park Street and Proudfit Street.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments