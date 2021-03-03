Criminal complaint details events leading up to random Columbia County home invasion, homicide

PORTAGE, Wis. — A West Allis man told detectives he had no connection to the man he shot and killed nearly 18 months ago at a home in rural Columbia County.

Jason Kijewski,43, was formally charged with first-degree intentional homicide and burglary on Wednesday.

He is accused of killing Keith Wolf at a home in the town of Leeds on Sept. 27, 2019. Wolf’s wife had told police he was looking for a possible intruder after hearing a noise in the basement.

According to the criminal complaint, Kijewski told police he needed money and decided to rob someone. He said he came across a farm and entered a home through a basement. He said he fired his gun after he noticed an armed man running down the stairs, the complaint said. He said he watched the man “hit the ground” afterward.

According to the complaint, Kijewski said he was not planning on murdering anyone. He also said he had never been to Wolf’s home or Columbia County prior to the shooting.

Investigators found several pieces of evidence, including DNA and a shell casing by the cellar door of the basement.

Detectives identified Jason Kijewski as a suspect during their investigation and initially interviewed him in January. Detectives provided Kijewski with a facemask during this interview which was thrown away after questioning. DNA pulled from that facemask matched DNA found at the crime scene, the complaint said.

Kijewski was arrested last week after a search warrant was executed at a home in West Allis. Officers recovered the gun that was believed to be used in the fatal shooting. Investigators determined the shell casing found in the basement and a projectile found on Wolf’s body during an autopsy came from Kijewski’s gun.

A final autopsy report indicated Wolf died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. His death was also ruled a homicide.

A judge ordered a $2 million dollar bond Wednesday afternoon during Kijewski’s initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court. He’s due back in court on April 23.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is holding a media briefing to discuss this case Wednesday afternoon. News 3 Now will carry the briefing online and on our social media platforms.