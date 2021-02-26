West Allis man arrested in connection with 2019 Columbia County homicide

LEEDS, Wis. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a 2019 homicide in the town of Leeds.

Keith Wolf, 35, of Poynette, was shot and killed in his home on Sept. 27, 2019. Wolf’s wife had told police he was looking for a possible intruder after hearing a noise in the basement.

Wolf’s family believed he died protecting his wife and children.

After more than a year of searching for a suspect, a search warrant was executed Thursday in West Allis. The handgun used in the homicide and other evidence was recovered, according to Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner.

Authorities arrested Jason Kijewski, 43, of West Allis, on one count of first-degree intentional homicide. Deputies took Kijewski into custody without incident and brought him to the Columbia County Jail, where he awaits an initial court appearance. Officials said additional charges against the man are also expected.

The sheriff’s office said Wolf’s family has requested privacy following the news.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Keith Wolf family as they continue to grieve this egregious act,” Brandner said in a statement.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

As part of a “multi-jurisdictional investigative effort,” the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office and West Allis Police Department.