Wesley Robert Buss

PARDEEVILLE – Wesley Robert Buss, age 75, of Pardeeville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

He was born on March 28, 1945, in Madison, the son of Wesley and Eleanor (Youngbooth) Buss.

Wesley married Kristine King on May 18, 1968, in Madison. He served full time in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army Reserves for a total of 28 years and worked for the State of Wisconsin-Capitol Police Department for 28 years, retiring in 1994. Wesley was a member of the Board of Elections for Marquette County and a bailiff in Columbia County. He was active with the Badger Honor Flight and volunteered with the Telephone Pioneers at Badgers football games. Wesley was an avid woodworker, stained-glass maker and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Wesley is survived by his daughter, Heather (Michael) Doud; and son, Derek (Gordon Arata) Buss; by sister-in-law, Carol Christensen and brother-in-law Joseph (Nancy) King; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kristine Buss in August 2019; parents; and three sisters, Sandra Bouzek, Marcia Buss and Frances Rogers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Wesley’s name to Badger Honor Flight.

Private family services will be held, and a celebration of Wes’ life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

