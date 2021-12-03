Wesley Matthews signs with the Milwaukee Bucks

by Zach Hanley

Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (9) reacts after making a 3-point shot in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Wesley Matthews is coming home. The 12-year NBA veteran has signed a deal with the Bucks.

“Wesley is a proven veteran whose shooting, defense and experience will help us,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He is familiar with Coach Bud’s system and our team. We’re excited to have him back with us.”

Matthews, a Madison Memorial graduate, played 58 games with the Lakers last season. During the 2019-20 season, he started 67 regular-season games and appeared in 10 playoff games for Milwaukee averaging 7.4 points per game.

To make room for Matthews, the franchise waived second-round draft pick Georgios Kalaitzakis.

He’ll wear #23 with the Bucks.

