“We’re the Wild West and it’s a frightening place to be:” Gov. Evers appears on CNN with Chris Cuomo

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers appeared on Chris Cuomo’s “Cuomo Prime Time” show Thursday night to talk about the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to overturn his “Safer at Home” order.

The Governor went on the show just after 9:30 p.m. local time to talk about what’s next for Wisconsinites. Gov. Evers went on to talk what he said was a “Horrible decision.”

The Governor cited a recent Marquette Law School Poll that showed a majority of Wisconsinites supported his “Safer at Home” order.

Governor Evers said the decision showed justices’ “Don’t care about facts… don’t care about the law… don’t care about precedent,” in siding with the Republican legislators.

"It's a step in the wrong direction," says Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers after the state's Supreme Court overturned the coronavirus stay-at-home order. "We were headed in the right direction," he added. https://t.co/IiOh0Lmqx0 pic.twitter.com/VPFw0Tv3VW — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 15, 2020

