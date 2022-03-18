‘We’re here to win it all’: Badgers confident heading into NCAA tournament

by Zach Hanley

MILWAUKEE — In their last two games, the Wisconsin Badgers haven’t looked like the team we’ve seen all season, but the good news — as Head Coach Greg Gard has reminded us all week — the tournament is a fresh start.

Every team is back to 0-0 as far as the tournament is concerned. At the Badgers’ open practice Thursday, the guys were loose — there were a lot of dunks and a lot of smiles — which isn’t good news for Colgate because Wisconsin has made it clear they’re heading into Friday confident they’re going to win the whole thing.

“The realistic goal is not to lose another game the rest of the season,” Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis said. “I’m not going to really sugarcoat it or anything.”

“That’s our mindset,” senior guard Brad Davison said. “We’re not coming here to make the second weekend or just make it to the third weekend or make it to the weekend of the first weekend; we’re here to win it all.”

Confidence is high and it also helps when you have someone like JJ Watt supporting the program. Watt reached out to players earlier this week to let them know he’ll be watching.

