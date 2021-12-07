‘We are at full. Period:’ Wisconsin health officials share concerns over rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

by Anna Hansen

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Hospital leaders from across Wisconsin shared a similar message during a virtual roundtable Tuesday: they’re out of space and need help.

It’s a heavy message nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, more than 95% of the state’s intensive care beds are in use, and doctors said the trait many of them have in common is no coincidence.

“Unfortunately, the vast majority of our COVID-19 admissions are patients that are unvaccinated, and could have prevented their need for care if they had taken action earlier during this pandemic,” said Eric Conley, President of Froedtert Hospital, the only level one trauma care facility in the Milwaukee metropolitan area.

“We are at full. Period,” he said.

Beyond beds, another shortfall looms over doctors’ heads: Who is going to take care of the people in them? There is a projected 10,000 nurse shortage in Wisconsin in the next ten years, and many left their jobs during the pandemic.

“The last year or so somewhere between 15% and 18% of people have left healthcare,” said Dr. Imran Andrabi, CEO of Thedacare.

Dr. Sue Turney, the CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System, added the worker shortage combined with the unvaccinated population are negatively impacting non-COVID patients.

“We now are again delaying procedures, delaying screening and other types of routine care because we just don’t have the capacity,” she said.

Each doctor pleaded for vaccines and masking to keep more people from becoming ill enough for hospitals.

“Going back to the basics and doing the preventative work on the front end is extremely important to manage the capacity within our hospitals,” Andrabi said.

