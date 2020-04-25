Welcome to New Orleans! Baun taken by the Saints in the third round

MADISON – Dreams do come true. Zack Baun came to Wisconsin as a quarterback and left as one of the best linebackers in the country.

Now the Brown Deer native is heading to New Orleans. The Saints select Baun 74th overall in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Baun finished 2019 with 76 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks.

