Welcome to Green Bay Jordan Love

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It was a waiting game for Packer fans during the first round in the NFL Draft. Green Bay didn’t have a pick until #30 and they made a splash.

The Packers traded up to pick Utah State’s Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick. The splash part, he’s a quarterback. Love threw for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns, 17 interceptions last season with the Aggies.

The #Packers secretly coveted #UtahSt QB Jordan Love… and trade up to get him. Aaron Rodgers’ possible successor. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

