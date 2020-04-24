Welcome to Green Bay Jordan Love

Jordan Love

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It was a waiting game for Packer fans during the first round in the NFL Draft. Green Bay didn’t have a pick until #30 and they made a splash.

The Packers traded up to pick Utah State’s Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick. The splash part, he’s a quarterback. Love threw for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns, 17 interceptions last season with the Aggies.

