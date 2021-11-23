Welcome to Axe Week

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — This Saturday will be the 131st meeting between Wisconsin and Minnesota. And in recent history, it’s been all UW.

The Badgers have beaten the Gophers 16 out of the last 17 games to keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe in Madison.



And when it comes to this week, it’s all about keeping that axe.

