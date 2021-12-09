‘Weird Al’ Yankovic to perform at Overture Hall next summer

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Known for his hit parodies of some of the world’s most popular songs, “Weird Al” Yankovic is bringing his talents to Madison next year.

The famed singer and comedian is set to perform at Overture Hall on July 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday on the Overture’s website.

Weird Al’s stop at Overture Hall comes as part of his The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, which is set to launch April 23, 2022. The 133-show tour also includes stops in Milwaukee, Chicago and Minneapolis.

Each show will start with a performance from one of Al’s long-time friends, comedian Emo Philips. With 14 studio albums to pull from, Weird Al said he plans to deliver a different set list every night. The upcoming tour is expected to focus on the comedian’s non-parody material instead of his biggest career hits.

More information about tickets, COVID-19 safety protocols and more are available online.

