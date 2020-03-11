Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults

Associated Press by Associated Press

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

It’s a sight the Hollywood mogul’s multitude of accusers thought they would never see. Weinstein was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006. He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.

Both women that Weinstein was convicted of assaulting spoke in court Wednesday before Judge James Burke announced the sentence.

