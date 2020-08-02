Wei Chien Lee

MADISON, Wis. – Wei Chien Lee, age 80, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Born August 17, 1939, he was the son of Yi Mou Lee and Wen Jue Fung Lee of Shanghai and a graduate of the National Taiwan University. He presided over affiliates of the family business, a contracting and consulting business, specializing in mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for institutional, commercial and residential buildings, and settled in the U.S. in 1972. He took the helm from his late father in 1980. Wei Chien retired in 2008 and, with his wife, had been happily dividing their time between their children.

Wei Chien is survived by his wife, Sabrina; daughter, Eva; son, Richard; daughter-in-law, Katherine; grandchildren, Jonathan and Christopher; and his siblings, Wei Chao, Wei Jing and Wei Yi. He was preceded in death by his parents.