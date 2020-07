Weekend tornadoes rip up trees, damage boats, outbuildings in Wisconsin, Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The National Weather Service says five tornadoes toppled trees and tore up lake docks in Minnesota and Wisconsin during the weekend.

In Trempealeau County, Wisconsin, the weather service says a tornado touched down a few miles southwest of Osseo early Sunday.

The tornado with peak winds of 105 mph brought down trees and damaged outbuildings and crops. The weather service confirmed a tornado struck about 50 miles north of the Twin Cities early Saturday and mangled docks and damaged boats on West Rush Lake.

Another tornado traveled from Woodbury to Afton Saturday, one also hit northwest Isanti County near Ogilvie, and another struck near Hastings and ended near River Falls, Wisconsin.

Another storm damaged a ginseng farm in Marathon County. One man who helped clean up the debris said it is the worst damage he has seen in nearly 50 years of farmer.

There were no reports of injuries.