Weekend learning, hybrid classes and testing: Chancellor Blank gives insight into UW-Madison’s fall semester

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

MADISON, Wis. — The chancellor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison is expecting changes to this semester to carry over into the fall and bring with more testing and potentially Saturday evening classes.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank talked about planning for the fall semester, as well as efforts the university is behind to help the state with the coronavirus response, in a Wisconsin Technology Council webinar on Friday.

In @WiscTechCouncil webinar, UW Chancellor @BeckyBlank doubts return to large classes in the fall. She said the semester will likely be a hybrid of online and in person, saying research shows college-aged people learn better in person. @WISCTV_News3 #News3Now — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) May 8, 2020

Blank said the university is looking into testing for the student body and in public spaces on campus.

“If you’re working together in a lab, if you’re in a dormitory, if you’re on an athletic team and you are gathering together regularly, we’ve got to be able to do regular testing,” Blank said.

In addition to testing, Blank said the classroom will likely be a hybrid of in-person and online teaching. She doubted large lecture classes would come back, predicting other changes to scheduling with that.

“If you’re going to social distance classes more, that means using fewer of your small classrooms and more of your bigger classrooms and seating people farther apart,” she said. “We don’t have enough big classrooms, and so we’re probably going to be teaching a lot more on Friday, maybe even Saturday evening classes so we can space classes out a little bit more.”

Blank said applications for next school year are in line with this year, with a dip in international applications, but before she translates that to consistent enrollment numbers, she said the university needs to deliver.

“There is no question when we come back in the fall that the online that we are doing has to be at an even higher quality level,” she said.

Part of that could depend on what further cuts to funding the university system takes if the state has to adjust its budget. Already she said UW-Madison has lost around $120 million.

If a budget repair bill becomes necessary, she hopes lawmakers see what she sees.

“This particular moment in time shows the value of a research university to the state,” she said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments