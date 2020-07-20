Wednesday last day to register to vote online or by mail before August primary

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Wednesday is the last day to register to vote online or by mail before the Aug. 11 partisan primary.

According to a release, the Madison Clerk’s Office encourages voters to check their registration at myvote.wi.gov as anyone has moved, even to a new apartment in the same building, needs to update voter registration.

Voter registration will also be available at all absentee voting sites starting next Monday through the Friday before election day. Voters can also register at the polls on Aug. 11.

Proof of address is required when registering to vote. The name and address on the document must match the name and address on the voter registration. Accepted documents are utility bill issued in the last 90 days, bank statement, current and valid Wisconsin driver’s license/ID, government document, paycheck, residential lease effective on day of registration, certified housing list from the University of Wisconsin–Madison or Edgewood College, Affidavit from a social service agency providing services to homeless individuals and contract or intake document from a nursing home or residential care facility.

Wednesday is the last day to register to vote online or by mail. Check yours today!https://t.co/rDq1hOpZx5#MadisonVotes2020 #MadisonWI #elections2020 #vote — Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) July 20, 2020

