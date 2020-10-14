Wednesday is the final day to register to vote online or by mail

MADISON, Wis. — Wednesday is the final day to register to vote online or by mail before November’s upcoming Presidential Election.

You can check your registration at this website.

Voter registration will be available at all absentee voting sites through the Friday before Election Day and at the polls on Election Day.

Proof of address is needed when registering to vote, and it may be electronic. Any of the following documents can be used as proof of address as long as the name and address of the document correspond to the name and address on the voter registration form.

Utility bill issued in the last 90 days (water, gas, electric, phone, cable, or internet)

Bank statement (bank, credit union, credit card, mortgage)

Current and valid Wisconsin driver license/ID

Government document (federal, state, county, municipal, tribal, UW, Madison College, or public school)

Paycheck

Residential lease effective on day of registration (cannot be used if registering to vote by mail)

(cannot be used if registering to vote by mail) Certified housing list from UW-Madison or Edgewood College (available at absentee voting sites and at the polls)

Affidavit from a social service agency providing services to the homeless

Contract or intake document from a nursing home or residential care facility

Again, Oct. 14 is the final day to register to vote online or by mail.

