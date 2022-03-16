Wednesday is last day to register to vote online ahead of spring primary election

by Logan Reigstad

Scotty Perry/Bloomberg/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. — Wednesday is the last day Wisconsinites can register to vote online ahead of the spring primary election, the state’s elections commission said.

Registering online requires a valid and current Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID card, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s website. Within 20 days of an election, voters cannot register online but can print, sign and deliver a registration form and proof of residence to their municipal clerk or polling place on the day of the election.

RELATED: Absentee ballots for Madison voters are in the mail

Wisconsin’s spring primary is set for April 5.

To register to vote, click here. To see what’s on the ballot in your area, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.