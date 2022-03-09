WEDC secretary talks with Girl Scouts about selling cookies amid pandemic

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — The leader of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation met with area Girl Scouts on Tuesday as the young entrepreneurs navigate selling cookies amid the pandemic.

WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes’ meeting with the sash-slinging sellers of sweets came on International Women’s Day. Hughes said it’s good to see the girls are learning skills at a young age.

“They don’t know they’re learning all that, but they’re going to carry that forward, and it’s exciting they can learn these things and carry them forward,” she said.

Cookie season started last weekend in the area.

