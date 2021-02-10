WEDC gives $250K grant to City of Madison for redevelopment of Westgate Mall site

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison is receiving a $250,000 grant to assist with the redevelopment of the Westgate Mall site, according to a news release Tuesday.

The grant comes from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and will help remove hazardous materials and demolish the site in order to begin construction on the new project.

The plan will help create over 400 new homes for Dane County residents, including units for seniors and affordable housing.

“The city is grateful to WEDC for helping to facilitate this redevelopment,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “The project will bring much-needed housing to what we hope will become a complete, transit-oriented neighborhood.”

A corner of the site has also been proposed for the development of a large commercial or medical building.

Westgate Mall closed its doors in March due to years of vacancy problems and declining foot traffic.

