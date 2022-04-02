WEC makes changes based on Audit Bureau’s recommendations

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is implementing some of the recommendations put forth by the Legislative Audit Bureau.

The LAB presented 30 changes that the Commission could make, all of which were considered.

“The Elections Commission takes the Audit Bureau’s recommendations seriously,” WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said in a statement. “The six-member, bi-partisan Commission has come together to consider and to implement recommendations that will further improve the electoral process in our state.”

Changes include increased training for clerks in topics such as absentee ballot certificate envelopes, ballot processing and post-election data entry.

The Commission also contacted voting machine vendors to re-iterate the importance of training on resolving paper jams.

WEC also wrote scope statements regarding how missing witness address information is completed on absentee ballot certificate envelopes, as well as polling place emergency planning and certification and training of municipal clerks.

Those statements were approved by Governor Evers.

You can read the full report that the WEC gave to legislators below:

