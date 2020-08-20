WEC: Kanye West won’t be on Wisconsin Nov. ballot

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission met Thursday to decide, among other agenda items, if Kanye West and running mate Michelle Tidball’s names will appear on ballots in Wisconsin.

The commissioners voted 5-1 to deny the request to add the rapper to the Nov. 3 ballot as an independent candidate.

Earlier this week, staff recommended the rapper be kept off the ballot because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.

During the meeting, commissioners questioned staff who were in the office receiving the nomination papers. Commissioners asked the staff members about the exact time the papers were brought in, numbered and organized as required, and handed over.

West’s campaign attorney, Michael Curran, acknowledged to the commission during the hearing that campaign workers didn’t enter the commission building until 14 seconds after 5 p.m.

The 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 5 was the last day for independent presidential candidates to submit their required 2,000 signatures from Wisconsin voters.

