WEB EXTRA: A front-row seat to the Badgers’ thrilling win and Big Ten title celebration

MADISON, Wis. — If you missed the thrilling end to Tuesday night’s Wisconsin Badgers game against the Purdue Boilermakers, with freshman guard Chucky Hepburn hitting a game-winning three-pointer to clinch a share of the Big Ten conference title, you can relive it here.

The News 3 Now sports team was on the floor for the memorable finish and had a front row seat to the celebration. Take a look at the sights and sounds as the Badgers celebrated another conference title after being picked to finish 10th before the season started.

Wisconsin’s win Tuesday night clinched at least a share of the Big Ten championship with Illinois, but the Badgers can win the regular season title outright with a win over Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

The Badgers are currently being projected to be a 3-seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament.

