WEB EXTRA: A front-row seat to the Badgers’ thrilling win and Big Ten title celebration

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — If you missed the thrilling end to Tuesday night’s Wisconsin Badgers game against the Purdue Boilermakers, with freshman guard Chucky Hepburn hitting a game-winning three-pointer to clinch a share of the Big Ten conference title, you can relive it here.

The News 3 Now sports team was on the floor for the memorable finish and had a front row seat to the celebration. Take a look at the sights and sounds as the Badgers celebrated another conference title after being picked to finish 10th before the season started.

Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn drives against Purdue star Jaden Ivey before pulling up to try the game-winning shot on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000) Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn drives against Purdue star Jaden Ivey before pulling up to try the game-winning shot on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000)

Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn takes what would be a game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds against Purdue on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000) Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn takes what would be a game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds against Purdue on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000)

Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn reacts after hitting a three-point shot with 1.5 seconds left to put Wisconsin ahead of Purdue on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000) Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn reacts after hitting a three-point shot with 1.5 seconds left to put Wisconsin ahead of Purdue on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000)

Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn celebrates after hitting a three-point shot to put the Badgers ahead of Purdue with 1.5 seconds left in the game on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000) Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn celebrates after hitting a three-point shot to put the Badgers ahead of Purdue with 1.5 seconds left in the game on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000)

Members of the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team embrace guard Chucky Hepburn after his game-winning shot against Purdue on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000) Members of the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team embrace guard Chucky Hepburn after his game-winning shot against Purdue on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000)



Confetti falls at the Kohl Center after the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team clinched a share of the Big Ten championship on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000) Confetti falls at the Kohl Center after the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team clinched a share of the Big Ten championship on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000)

Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison celebrates after the Badgers clinched a share of the Big Ten championship on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000) Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison celebrates after the Badgers clinched a share of the Big Ten championship on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000)

The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team sings Varisty after winning a share of the Big Ten championship (WISC-TV/Channel3000) The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team sings Varisty after winning a share of the Big Ten championship (WISC-TV/Channel3000)

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard and guard Brad Davison embrace after winning a share of the Big Ten championship on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000) Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard and guard Brad Davison embrace after winning a share of the Big Ten championship on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000)

Chucky Hepburn and Johnny Davis share a moment as the Badgers celebrate a Big Ten championship (WISC-TV/Channel3000). Chucky Hepburn and Johnny Davis share a moment as the Badgers celebrate a Big Ten championship (WISC-TV/Channel3000).



Members of the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team await the Big Ten championship trophy on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000) Members of the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team await the Big Ten championship trophy on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000)

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison yells to fans celebrating the Badgers' share of the Big Ten championship (WISC-TV/Channel3000) Wisconsin guard Brad Davison yells to fans celebrating the Badgers' share of the Big Ten championship (WISC-TV/Channel3000)

Members of the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team pose with the Big Ten championship trophy on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000) Members of the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team pose with the Big Ten championship trophy on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000)

Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn hoists the Big Ten conference championship trophy after his game-winning three-pointer against Purdue (WISC-TV/Channel3000) Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn hoists the Big Ten conference championship trophy after his game-winning three-pointer against Purdue (WISC-TV/Channel3000)

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard cuts down the nets at the Kohl Center after winning a share of the Big Ten championship on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000) Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard cuts down the nets at the Kohl Center after winning a share of the Big Ten championship on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000)

Wisconsin’s win Tuesday night clinched at least a share of the Big Ten championship with Illinois, but the Badgers can win the regular season title outright with a win over Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

The Badgers are currently being projected to be a 3-seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament.

