Winter Storm Warning: Up to 6 inches of snow possible in southern Wisconsin on Saturday

A late-season winter storm is quickly approaching southern Wisconsin.

A weather system passing to the south of Wisconsin will bring breezy and much colder weather along with periods of snow on Saturday.

Initially, there may be a brief period of mixed precipitation early Saturday morning. However, most of the area will see snow by late morning.

Snow will continue to fall during the afternoon and early evening.

The storm system will begin to wrap up from west to east during the late evening hours as temperatures fall into the 20s.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for much of southern Wisconsin.

Snow will last for several hours with heavier bands developing with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. A few inches of slushy accumulation on roadways will make travel increasingly difficult.

Accumulations of one to six inches will be possible, with locally higher amounts where the heaviest snow bands set up.

Travel impacts are likely due to high snowfall rates, but will be short-lived as conditions improve and warm up rapidly into Sunday. Visibility will be reduced at times, with periods of heavy snow and a easterly wind that could gust up to 30 mph.

While there is confidence in the snow, there's still some uncertainty in the exact track of the low and where the heaviest banding of snow will set up. Be sure to stay tuned to the News 3 Now First Alert weather team for the latest developments.